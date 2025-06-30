Security forces carry out inspections in key areas ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, security forces were deployed in key areas on Monday, including Ramban and Pahalgam, to carry out robust patrols and inspections to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims.

Security officials inspected arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag, Banihal, Ramban, and other key areas.

The revered Amarnath Yatra will commence through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke on the necessary arrangements facilitated for the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra.

He said that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha chaired two meetings ahead of the pilgrimage, one with the political parties and one with the civil society to ensure proper facilities for pilgrims.

“We have made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims. The LG chaired two meetings, one with political parties and one with civil society. All necessary security arrangements have been made, and we are eagerly waiting for the pilgrims to arrive. The yatra will be flagged off from Jammu on 2 July, and they will be welcomed here…We hope and pray that the yatra is a success, pilgrims come in good numbers, offer prayers, and go back safely…”CM Abdullah said.

Earlier today, a large number of devotees visited special centres to register for the yatra.

A devotee who came to the centre for registration said, “The people are enthusiastic this time. There is no fear (due to the Pahalgam attack). Arrangements are good. The administration is with us.”

Another devotee added, “You can see the enthusiasm in the people. I have faith in Amarnath. They (terrorists) can do whatever they want; we will not be affected. I want to request all the people to visit J&K so that our army and government can say that we are not affected by their (terrorists) actions.”

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has rolled out a robust multi-layered security plan along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims.

Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims.

The CRPF has intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches, such as the Udhampur sector.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, 2025, while the Yatra will officially begin on July 3, via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. (ANI)