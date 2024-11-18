Security forces bust hideout in  South Kashmir’s Shopian 

Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in Keller area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

An official told that a joint team of security forces, including 44 RR, 2 Rajput, 34 RR, 14 BN CRPF, and Shopian Police, launched a search operation in the forest area of Keller.

He said that during search operation they uncovered a hideout in the Bujbrod Pehlipora forest area. “Cooking utensils and edible items were recovered from the hideout. Further investigation is underway,” he said—(KNO)