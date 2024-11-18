Breaking

Security forces bust hideout in  South Kashmir’s Shopian 

Pulwama, Feb 28 (ANI): Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists, at Padgampora, Awantipora, in Pulwama on Tuesday. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter. (ANI Photo)

Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in Keller area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.

An official told that a joint team of security forces, including 44 RR, 2 Rajput, 34 RR, 14 BN CRPF, and Shopian Police, launched a search operation in the forest area of Keller.

He said that during search operation they uncovered a hideout in the Bujbrod Pehlipora forest area. “Cooking utensils and edible items were recovered from the hideout. Further investigation is underway,” he said—(KNO)

