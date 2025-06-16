Secular Fabric of Kashmir Valley

Nestled in the lap of lofty mountains, Kashmir valley is cradling an unparalleled cultural, social and historical legacy in its bosom. Corroborating and bearing witness to a syncretic Hindu-Muslim civilization, the valley upholds the rich blend of interfaith traditions, customs and centuries old secular heritage. Its reverent values, social ethos, inclusivity and unprecedented religious tolerance make it a standout and prominent region across the globe.

Sufism and Shivism lay foundation of an alliance where love, goodwill, hospitality and communal harmony reinforce interfaith bonds and relations. The glorious past expands our chests with pride and pleasure for scripting new benchmarks in secularism and religious pluralism. Mosques and temples have never been a source of discord or strife between the two communities of Kashmir valley. Lalded and Shaikhul Alam (AR) are not saints of two distinct faiths, but a common emblem of Kashmiryat. Both are held in high reverence and veneration by the followers of the twin faiths.

Kashmiri Muslims and Hindus have been exhibiting an extraordinarily exceptional similitude of Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb where brotherhood and mutual respect are the cornerstones of an illuminated and polished community-living. A spirit of empathy and camaraderie has been the hallmark of this conviviality. Though an unfortunate and vicious series of events led to the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the valley some three decades ago, yet the custodians of the land have left no stone unturned to preserve and safeguard the amalgam of the two faiths, and the essentials of harmonious coexistence of Hindus and Muslims. Pandits who reside back in the valley with their Muslim neighbours, testify the compassion, benevolence and pure devotion of their neighbours.

The two religious communities of the Kashmir valley are inseparable ever since their inception. Marriages, festivals and funerals bring the two religious communities closer to each other. Our fathers and forefathers would lend and borrow essentials of life from their Pandit neighbours. Our marriages were believed to be incomplete without the participation of our non-Muslim neighbours. Separate chefs were arranged to cook veg cuisines and dishes for Pandit guests during Muslim marriages. The tradition has not shrivelled, though some roguish crooks tried their best to create a rift between the two brothers, but the bonds of love kept growing and strengthening.

Their nefarious designs fizzled out, but added an ephemeral toxicity and bitterness to the saccharine bonds, leaving the secular fabric blemished with a few ugly scars which haunt and torment both the communities. Kashmiri Muslims haven’t given up to invite their Pandits friends who reside in different regions of our country to their family functions. They (Pandits) take pride in attending the ceremonies and functions of their Muslim brethren. Pandits reciprocate the same way.

Last rites of many Pandits residing in the valley are carried out by their Muslim neighbours. Muslims attend funerals of their bereaved Hindu neighbours, as if it is a religious obligation for them. Even they recite the necessary Mantras and hymns in case a learned Hindu is not available. Hindus would requite the same way. Both the communities stand by each other in case of any adversity or eventuality. Recent massacre of Hindu tourists at Baisaran in Lidder valley endorses the spirit of mutual love and respect when Kashmiri Muslims mourned over the killings. Kashmiri Muslims took to streets to express solidarity with their bereaved Hindu brethren. Such gestures of empathy are rare and uncommon.

Festive occasions spread sweet vibes across the secular environs of the valley. Pandits enjoy Eid vermicelli (Siwayyan) at their Muslim friends’ homes, and the Muslims enjoy soaked walnuts on the occasion of Hehrath. Eid, Mela Kher-Bhawani and other festivals bridge the gaps between the two communities. Festive fervour connects the two communities in such a way as if the two separated brothers are reunited after a prolonged exile.

Mela Kheer-Bhawani is a glaring example of Kashmiryat where relationships are determined beyond the realms of religion and faith. The Pandits of the valley were drifted from their Muslim brethren by a jinxed and devastating political turmoil, but the elixir of love and brotherhood kept them hitched togather. The unfavourable and adverse circumstances never dampened the collective spirit of the two communities to scribe an example of collaborative living.

Our generosity and compassion is not confined to our Pandit neighbours only. Amarnath pilgrims and tourists across the country bear witness to our warmth and hospitality. Kashmiris opened their houses and mosques to accomodate the stranded tourists during the recent weather vagaries of winter. Even there are instances when wounded army personnel were rescued and aided by civilians. Thousands of non-local labourers from different regions of the country earn with dignity from our homes and fields. Ask these labourers about our cordiality, courtesy and geniality. Every tongue will chant songs of Amiability and affability. May the cherished potion of love keep the beacon of brotherhood ignited.

(The Author is a Teacher and a Regular Columnist. He can be reached at: [email protected])