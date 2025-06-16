“Sectors like innovation, energy, technology offer immense potential”: PM Modi on meeting CEOs in Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) interacted with leading CEOs from both countries, discussing ways to strengthen business ties and promote economic cooperation.

He emphasised the potential for cooperation in various sectors, including innovation, energy, and technology.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs in order to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India’s reform trajectory in the last decade.”

PM Modi along with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides held a Roundtable interaction with business leaders from Cyprus and India in Limassol.

The participants represented diverse sectors such as banking, financial institutions, manufacturing, defence, logistics, maritime, shipping, technology, innovation, digital technologies, AI, IT services, tourism and mobility.

According to the Official Spokesperson of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, the address further cemented investment, technology, and business linkages between the two countries.

In a post on X, he said, “Further cementing investment, technology & business linkages. PM Narendra Modi accompanied by President Nikos Christodoulides addressed a business roundtable, which saw participation by leading business leaders of Cyprus and Indian companies. The leaders called for strengthening economic ties in the fields of trade, investment, financial services, fintech, start-up, innovation, AI, IT, logistics, defence, connectivity, shipping and mobility.”

The Cyprus Presidency in a post on X said that Cyprus is deepening and expanding economic cooperation with India.

In a post on X, it said, “Roundtable discussion with the Indian Prime Minister and members of the Cyprus and Indian business communities: Today, we are building more bridges; we are deepening and expanding economic cooperation between Cyprus and India. Together, we are entering a new era of strategic partnership, founded on trust and our shared values, driven by innovation and inspired by our rich historical journey and the vast horizon that opens before us. Together, Cyprus and India, we send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity, and at the same time, a message of hope.”

Highlighting India’s rapid economic transformation in the last 11 years, Prime Minister noted that India, propelled by next-generation reforms, policy predictability, stable polity and Ease of Doing Business, has become the fastest growing major economy in the world, read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Emphasising the primacy being given to innovation, digital revolution, start-up and futuristic infrastructure development, he expressed confidence that India, the fifth largest economy in the world, was well positioned to become the third largest in a few years’ time.

He noted that steady growth in India’s civil aviation, port, shipbuilding, digital payments and green development sectors have opened myriad opportunities for companies from Cyprus to partner with India, added the statement.

He further underlined the strengths of India’s skilled talent and start-up ecosystem and highlighted manufacturing, AI, Quantum, Semiconductor and Critical Minerals as new and emerging areas contributing to India’s growth story.

Prime Minister noted that Cyprus was a significant economic partner for India, particularly in the Foreign Direct Investment sector and welcomed the keen interest in Cyprus for new investments into the Indian economy.

Highlighting the potential for business engagement in the financial services sector, the two leaders welcomed the signing of an MOU between NSE International Exchange GIFT CITY, Gujarat and Cyprus Stock Exchange, added the statement.

NIPL (NPCI International Payments Limited) and the Eurobank Cyprus reached an understanding on introducing UPI for cross border payments between the two countries which would benefit tourists and businesses.

Prime Minister also welcomed the launch of the India-Greece-Cyprus (IGC) Business and Investment Council, which will foster trilateral cooperation in sectors such as shipping, logistics, renewable energy, civil aviation and digital services. Prime Minister welcomed the fact that many Indian companies see Cyprus as a gateway to Europe and hub for IT services, financial management, and tourism, added the statement.

As Cyprus prepares to assume the Presidency of the EU Council next year, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen India-EU Strategic Partnership.

They expressed optimism about concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by end of the year which would also give a major boost to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister underlined that the business roundtable had given practical suggestions which would form the basis for a structured economic roadmap, ensuring long-term collaboration in trade, innovation and strategic sectors.

With shared aspirations and a future-focused approach, India and Cyprus are poised for a new era of dynamic and mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

PM Modi is visiting Cyprus from June 15-16, at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 20 years. (ANI)