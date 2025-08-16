BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Secretary H&ME, DHS Jammu mobilise emergency medical response after cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

JAMMU, AUGUST 16: In the wake of the cloudburst that struck the Chashoti area of District Kishtwar and under the supervision of Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Sayed Abid Rasheed Shah, the Directorate of Health Services Jammu (DHS Jammu) has initiated emergency medical response measures to assist those affected.

Director Health Services Jammu Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar reached Padder, Kishtwar on AUGUST 14 and launched a coordinated response to provide urgent medical care and support to the victims. Administrative Secretary H&ME also reached Padder on AUGUST 15 to oversee the medical aid facilities being provided.

Multiple medical teams comprising doctors, paramedical staff and emergency health personnel were deployed to the affected areas. These teams are working around the clock to provide medical aid to the injured and affected families.

A fleet of fully equipped ambulances has been deployed to ensure timely transfer of critical patients to nearby health institutions for advanced treatment. Emergency medical camps have also been established near the affected zone with essential medicines, first aid and trauma care facilities.

DHS Jammu has been working in close coordination with the Kishtwar District Administration and SDRF/NDRF teams for the last three days to ensure seamless healthcare support during rescue and relief operations. Chief Medical Officer Kishtwar Dr Rajinder has been assisting in providing medical aid to those in need.

Attendants of the victims and several NGOs have appreciated the swift action taken by the health department, which has helped reduce mortality.

LCMA conducts Special demolition drive in various Srinagar areas
When PM encourages you after loss, it raises your confidence’: Mohammed Shami
Young generation must learn from the life, virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) says LG Sinha
Trump announces “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran
DPAP Senior Leader Peer Bilal demands special focus on wildlife habitate in Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CS visits Chisoti, assures comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CS visits Chisoti, assures comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
IndiGo aircraft’s tail strikes runway during go-around at Mumbai airport
Breaking National
“Meeting with President Putin went really well”, says Trump after Alaska Summit
Breaking World
Rana conducts extensive tour of landslide-affected areas of Surankote, Mendhar
Breaking