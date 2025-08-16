Secretary H&ME, DHS Jammu mobilise emergency medical response after cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar

JAMMU, AUGUST 16: In the wake of the cloudburst that struck the Chashoti area of District Kishtwar and under the supervision of Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Sayed Abid Rasheed Shah, the Directorate of Health Services Jammu (DHS Jammu) has initiated emergency medical response measures to assist those affected.

Director Health Services Jammu Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar reached Padder, Kishtwar on AUGUST 14 and launched a coordinated response to provide urgent medical care and support to the victims. Administrative Secretary H&ME also reached Padder on AUGUST 15 to oversee the medical aid facilities being provided.

Multiple medical teams comprising doctors, paramedical staff and emergency health personnel were deployed to the affected areas. These teams are working around the clock to provide medical aid to the injured and affected families.

A fleet of fully equipped ambulances has been deployed to ensure timely transfer of critical patients to nearby health institutions for advanced treatment. Emergency medical camps have also been established near the affected zone with essential medicines, first aid and trauma care facilities.

DHS Jammu has been working in close coordination with the Kishtwar District Administration and SDRF/NDRF teams for the last three days to ensure seamless healthcare support during rescue and relief operations. Chief Medical Officer Kishtwar Dr Rajinder has been assisting in providing medical aid to those in need.

Attendants of the victims and several NGOs have appreciated the swift action taken by the health department, which has helped reduce mortality.