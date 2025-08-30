BreakingKashmir

Searches Underway at Six Locations in Connection with MBBS Admission Scam

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Follow us on

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has conducted searches at six different locations in connection with an FIR registered against four individuals involved in a scam related to fake promises of MBBS admissions in Bangladesh.

Following the receipt of complaint, a probe was ordered, revealing that a huge amount of money was collected under the false pretext of securing medical admissions. However, the amount was never deposited with any medical college. The preliminary investigation has substantiated the allegations of fraud.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against four individuals for offences related to cheating and criminal conspiracy, punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC.

The accused individuals have been identified as:
Peerzada Aabid, S/o Peerzada Mohammad Nayeem, R/o Bijbehara, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar ; Syed Wasim, S/o Syed Bashir Ahmad, R/o Kareemabad, Pulwama, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar ; Syed Suhail Aijaz, S/o Syed Aijaz Qadri, R/o Takia Magam, Kokernag, A/P Muslimabad, Opposite N.R. Colony, Bemina, Srinagar ;Zaigam Khan, S/o Gulzar Khan, R/o Bemina

Preliminary findings reveal that Peerzada Aabid is the proprietor of an educational consultancy named Europe Consultancy Centre.

The remaining three accused Individuals Syed Wasim, Syed Suhail Aijaz, and Zaigam Khan are owners of Overseas Consultancy.

“Verified accounts are now prioritized” announces Elon Musk
Amid violence, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina leaves country in Army helicopter: Local media reports
Police books two media persons in Sopore in alleged ‘false reporting’ claims
THE’s Inaugural Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025
DC Kulgam chairs Road Safety Committee meeting
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Expresses Deep Anguish Over Loss of Lives in Ramban Due to Landslide 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Expresses Deep Anguish Over Loss of Lives in Ramban Due to Landslide 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Ramban cloudburst toll reaches 4; one missing, rescue on
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Seven Family Members Killed as Landslide Hits House in J&K’s Reasi 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Special train arranged for tourists, passengers as J&K highway remains shut for fifth day
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News