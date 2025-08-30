Searches Underway at Six Locations in Connection with MBBS Admission Scam

Follow us on

The Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir) has conducted searches at six different locations in connection with an FIR registered against four individuals involved in a scam related to fake promises of MBBS admissions in Bangladesh.

Following the receipt of complaint, a probe was ordered, revealing that a huge amount of money was collected under the false pretext of securing medical admissions. However, the amount was never deposited with any medical college. The preliminary investigation has substantiated the allegations of fraud.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against four individuals for offences related to cheating and criminal conspiracy, punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC.

The accused individuals have been identified as:

Peerzada Aabid, S/o Peerzada Mohammad Nayeem, R/o Bijbehara, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar ; Syed Wasim, S/o Syed Bashir Ahmad, R/o Kareemabad, Pulwama, A/P Azad Basti, Natipora, Srinagar ; Syed Suhail Aijaz, S/o Syed Aijaz Qadri, R/o Takia Magam, Kokernag, A/P Muslimabad, Opposite N.R. Colony, Bemina, Srinagar ;Zaigam Khan, S/o Gulzar Khan, R/o Bemina

Preliminary findings reveal that Peerzada Aabid is the proprietor of an educational consultancy named Europe Consultancy Centre.

The remaining three accused Individuals Syed Wasim, Syed Suhail Aijaz, and Zaigam Khan are owners of Overseas Consultancy.