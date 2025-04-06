Search operation launched to trace out missing girl in Ganderbal Power Canal

A joint search and rescue operation been launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Gund and local police at Powar Canal in Haknar Gund, Ganderbal, to trace out a missing girl who is feared to have drowned on Saturday.

The operation comes in the wake of a tragic incident in the same area, where a 17-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in the canal on Friday morning.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate the missing girl, and rescue teams remain on high alert amid concerns over the canal’s safety.

As per officials, A search and rescue operation has been launched by the SDRF sub-component Gund to trace out a missing girl, namely Shabnam Bano D/O Nazir Ahmad Khatana R/O Fraw Haknar, age (17) years.

“She was reported missing on 05/04/2025 and is suspected to have drowned in the water power canal near Haknar Fraw”, they said.