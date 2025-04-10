Search and cordon operations underway in J&K’s Udhampur; terrorists trapped

Search and cordon operations were underway in the Marta village of Udhampur district after an encounter took place between security forces and suspected terrorists.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, provided updates on the ongoing operation and stated that information had been received that two to three terrorists had been hiding in the middle of the jungle.

“This is a very inaccessible area due to the high mountains, a river below, and a dense forest. We have the information that two to three terrorists are hiding in the middle of this jungle. This search operation is going on in this regard,” SSP Nagpure said.

The encounter, which lasted for about two hours on Wednesday, involved security forces firing retaliatory shots.

Nagpure assured that despite the tough terrain, the forces’ morale remained high.

“Currently, all the soldiers of all the forces and teams are fit and fine,” he added, emphasizing the resilience of the forces involved in the operation.

According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) along with other security forces in the dense jungle area of Udhampur.

Security forces encountered a group of terrorists in the village of Jopher, located under the jurisdiction of PS Ramnagar in Udhampur, officials said, adding that initial reports suggest that 2 to 3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces are continuing their efforts to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of civilians in the region, they added. (ANI)