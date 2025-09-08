SDM Gool visits Dachan-Dedha to assess rain induced damages

Follow us on

Ramban, Sept 07: Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gool Imtiaz on Sunday visited Dachan and Dedha area to assess the damages caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

The SDM was accompanied by a team of senior officials, including BDO Sadam Hussain and Naib Tehsildar Intakhab Ahmed and other officials.

During the visit, the SDM evaluated the extent of damage caused to the infrastructure, link roads, houses and agricultural land. He interacted with the residents, listening to their grievances and concerns. He assured all possible help from the administration to the affected families.

The SDM directed the concerned to expedite the restoration of water and power supply in the affected areas, including the preparation of relief files. Imtiaz directed concerned officials to ensure the immediate restoration of damaged roads to ensure connectivity and accessibility for the local population.