Jammu

SDM Gool visits Dachan-Dedha to assess rain induced damages

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Follow us on

 

 

Ramban, Sept 07:  Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gool Imtiaz on Sunday visited Dachan and Dedha area to assess the damages caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

The SDM was accompanied by a team of senior officials, including BDO Sadam Hussain and Naib Tehsildar Intakhab Ahmed and other officials.

During the visit, the SDM evaluated the extent of damage caused to the infrastructure, link roads, houses and agricultural land. He interacted with the residents, listening to their grievances and concerns. He assured all possible help from the administration to the affected families.

The SDM directed the concerned to expedite the restoration of water and power supply in the affected areas, including the preparation of relief files. Imtiaz directed concerned officials to ensure the immediate restoration of damaged roads to ensure connectivity and accessibility for the local population.

 

Training Prog on behavioural skills begins at SMVDU
CSIR-IIIM distributes quality planting material to Rajouri farmers 
JMC announces regularisation of its employees
92% power load restored in Jammu after rain havoc: J&K PDD 
SWD organises awareness campaign under BBBP at Ramgarh
Share This Article
Previous Article Kathua admin, Army deliver essentials to flood-hit Chilla
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kathua admin, Army deliver essentials to flood-hit Chilla
Jammu
DRM inspects damaged railway bridges between Jammu & Pathankot Cantt
Jammu
Sheikh Ashiq inaugurates Food Street at Narbal Highway
Kashmir
Kullu landslide: Grief strikes Ganderbal as another victim laid to rest
Kashmir