SDM Gool conducts on-site assessment of damages

Ramban, Sep 06: Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gool, Imtiaz Saturday embarked on a thorough assessment of the damages caused by the recent heavy rainfall in Sub division Gool.

The SDM was accompanied by a team of senior officials, including Tehsildar Gool Harjeet Singh, SDPO Gool Kuldeep Raj and Naib Tehsildar Ind Shabir Ahmad.

During the visit, the team inspected the site of the landslide at Pairi Ind, Naibat Ind, Dharam and other locations where they evaluated the extent of damage caused to the infrastructure, houses, and agricultural land. The SDM and his team also interacted with the local residents, listening to their grievances and concerns. The SDM directed the Jal Shakti Department to expedite the restoration of water supply in the affected areas. He also instructed the PMGSY Department to ensure immediate repair of damaged roads, ensuring connectivity and accessibility for the local population.