SDA sounds alarm over tourist littering, risky camping in Sonamarg

Sonamarg, June 13: With Sonamarg witnessing a surge in summer tourists, the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) has issued a stern advisory, warning visitors and campers against unsafe practices near the River Sindh, including pitching tents dangerously close to its banks and littering the area with garbage.

The advisory, prompted by growing concerns over environmental degradation and public safety, calls for immediate adherence to cleanliness and camping protocols to preserve the region’s fragile ecology. According to the SDA’s circular, tourists—particularly youth—have been spotted erecting tents near fast-flowing stretches of the river and openly dumping waste, raising fears of accidents and long-term ecological damage.

“All tourists and campers are hereby instructed not to erect tents near the River Sindh and to avoid disposing of garbage in open spaces. Waste must be collected and dumped only in designated bins placed across the area,” the advisory states.

Authorities are equally alarmed by a rise in tourists, including children, entering the river to cool off—especially along the Gagangeer to Fish Point stretch. With soaring temperatures, the riverbanks have become informal bathing spots despite the strong currents and drowning hazards. In response, the SDA has imposed a complete ban on bathing or wading into any river, stream, or waterfall in the Sonamarg area.

“We have observed a worrying trend of people, especially children, entering dangerous waters. This is both reckless and life-threatening,” an SDA official warned. To prevent accidents and improve public awareness, the SDA has rolled out the following measures—installing of warning signs at all high risk points and patrolling of field staff and police at vulnerable locations. The parents have also been asked to keep the children away from water bodies while tourism service providers such as hoteliers, pony handlers and guides have been directed to brief guests on safety rules.

The advisory also appeals to stakeholders to help in sensitising visitors about the importance of cleanliness and responsible tourism. “Sonamarg’s beauty lies in its natural purity. Tourists must act as guardians of that beauty,” said a senior SDA official.