Scuffle in J&K Assembly after AAP MLAs comment on Hindus; leaders pushed out of premises

A scuffle broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following comments made by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik on Hindus, leading to multiple MLAs being marshalled out by officials.

Reportedly, certain Bhartiya Janata Party MLAs objected to alleged comments made by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik, where he claimed that Hindus wear a ’tilak’ but sin all the time.

Reacting to the comments, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who was in the assembly when the scuffle broke out, condemned Malik’s comments.

“Today, he has insulted Hindus; will he do anything he wants? We will protest this, he has insulted Hindus saying that Hindus wear tilak and sin, steal from people, drink alcohol, we will tell him what Hindus do.”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Mehraj Malik also got into a heated argument with PDP MLA Waheed Parra.

“You have been a traitor…he has brought in the mafia. There are so many people outside. Who are these people?” Malik told Para

While talking with reporters, Malik said, “He tells me I have no respect or manners. Will he teach me?”

The AAP MLA further claimed that he had been attacked by BJP workers.

Awami Itehhad Party leader and MLA Salman Khursheed claimed that the NC-led government plans to adjourn the proceedings the whole day through various disruptions.

“They will shout, create ruckus for 1-2 hours and adjourn the house till the 3rd day is completed. But Today we will demand in the house that the session be extended by five days. Atleast for the 3 days, the proceedings of the house did not take place, the business be reissued, which have private members resolutions and bills too,” Khursheed said.

He further questioned the leader of the House, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, being absent from the house proceedings for the last 3 days. “You can see, where is the leader of the house? Why did he not come for the last three days?”

This is the third day chaos has broken out in the Assembly. On the first and second days, the house saw protests by the Opposition parties and NC MLAs demanding an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act. However, the Speaker had refused to list the matter citing that the Act has been challenged in court.

Following protests, People’s Democratic Party MLA Waheed Parra was marshalled out as he tried to reach the well of the house to show some papers on the issue. People’s Conference Chief and MLA Sajjad Lone, who also was present in the Assembly, had gotten in an argument with other National Conference MLAs, who were demanding a discussion too. (ANI)