SC’s reference to Pahalgam attack shows centre’s lack of confidence in J&K’s Stability: Mehbooba Mufti 

People’s Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said Supreme Court’s reference to recent Pahalgam terror attack in the context of granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir underscores a deeper issue about GOIs continued lack of confidence in the region’s stability.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “SC’s reference to recent Pahalgam terror attack in the context of granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir underscores a deeper issue about GOIs continued lack of confidence in the region’s stability. Even after revoking J&K’s special status & reducing it to a Union Territory, the Centre appears unwilling to ease its tight control.”

“This reflects a deeper political and psychological deadlock. PDP maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir issue goes far beyond questions of statehood or constitutional status,”the post reads.

“Unless New Delhi engages with the political aspirations of the people and addresses the core issue head-on it will remain on uncertain footing regardless of the force it deploys. It is time GOI corrects past missteps & initiates a sincere process of dialogue and reconciliation to bring lasting peace and dignity to the region,”she added.

