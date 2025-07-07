“Schools to reopen tomorrow”: Sakina Itoo

Following the 15-days summer break, the Government on Monday decided to reopen the schools in Kashmir on July-08.

Speaking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Minister of Education Sakina Itoo said, “We have decided to reopen the schools on Tuesday.”

Itoo also said that the schools falling under the Srinagar Municipality Limits shall function from 7:30 Am to 11:30 Am.

She said that the schools outside the Srinagar Municipality Limits shall function from 8am to 12pm.

The minister further informed KNO that the schools shall conduct two online classes to complete the syllabus on time.—(KNO)