Authorities on Monday announced reopening of schools in Kashmir Valley except those in Baramulla and Kupwara districts as well as Bandipora’s Gurez.

The Director of School Education made announced, according to GNS and said that schools will reopen on May 13 except in border districts Kupwara and Baramulla, and Gurez sub-division in Bandipora district.

Earlier, Government had ordered closure of all colleges and schools closed till 12th May due to prevailing situation.(GNS)