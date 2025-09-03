Schools to remain closed today in Jammu: DSEJ

Follow us on

JAMMU, Sept 2: In view of the weather advisory predicting heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and related hazards, all Government and Private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed tomorrow.

An official order issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu states that the adverse weather conditions may worsen the current situation, potentially leading to severe waterlogging, flooding in low-lying areas, damaged roads, and compromised school infrastructure. Such conditions pose a significant risk to the safety of students and staff and could disrupt the normal functioning of schools.

To ensure the safety of all concerned, it has been decided to close all schools for the day. The order further directs that online classes be conducted wherever feasible to maintain continuity of education during the closure.