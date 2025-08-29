Schools to remain closed in Jammu till Aug 30

Spread the love

Jammu, Aug 28: In light of the heavy rainfall and related disruptions, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Thursday have announced an extension of the closure of all schools, both government and private, throughout the Jammu division until August 30.

Director of School Education Jammu, Dr.NaseemJavaidChowdhary said that there is severe waterlogging and mud accumulation on school premises, rendering them unsuitable for physical classes. Additionally, flooding in low-lying areas has restricted access to schools.

“There is an increased risk of landslides, mudslides, and falling rocks in hilly and mountainous regions, which poses significant threats to the safety of students and staff,” he said.

The DSEJ said that damage to road infrastructure, including blocked and eroded roads, has rendered travel unsafe.

“Numerous representations and requests have been received from members of civil society, parents, and stakeholders across various districts, urging the administration to maintain the closure of schools for the sake of student safety and security,” he added.

Dr.NaseemJavaid said that for the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and school staff, Heads of Institutions (Hols) are encouraged to evaluate the feasibility of conducting online classes, particularly for students in Classes 9 to 12, wherever appropriate infrastructure and internet connectivity are available.

“Parents and students are urged to stay updated through official school communication channels regarding the resumption of academic activities,” he said.

The DSEJ has instructed all school authorities to ensure comprehensive cleaning, sanitation, and safety inspections of school buildings and premises before reopening.

The Chief Education Officers and Heads of Institutions (HOIs) have been directed to consult with local administration prior to the reopening of schools.