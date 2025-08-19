Schools to remain closed in Jammu div today

Srinagar, Aug 18: In view of the continuing inclement weather, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Monday announced the closure of all government and private schools across the Jammu division on Tuesday.

An official from the Directorate said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid widespread weather-related disruptions. “Due to the prevailing adverse conditions, all educational institutions shall remain closed. The safety of students is our top priority,” the official said.

The Jammu division has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, leading to flash floods and landslides in several districts.

Meanwhile, in the Kashmir Valley, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Monday issued a detailed advisory for all schools in view of recent cloudburst incidents and the potential risks posed by extreme weather.

In a circular, the DSEK directed all Chief Education Officers and Heads of Institutions across Kashmir to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at safeguarding students and staff. The advisory specifically urged schools located in disaster-prone or vulnerable zones to adopt heightened safety measures.

The directive emphasizes increased vigilance in schools situated near water bodies such as rivers, streams, and lakes. Heads of such institutions have been instructed to monitor water levels regularly, establish clear evacuation plans, and maintain close communication with local disaster management authorities. The circular warned that any lapse in implementing safety measures would be treated seriously and the concerned heads would be held personally accountable for any untoward incidents.

“The cooperation of all school staff is essential in ensuring the safety of students under any adverse conditions,” the advisory stated, adding that failure to adhere to the SOPs would amount to gross negligence.

Officials said the SOPs are intended to be implemented both in letter and spirit, especially in light of the unpredictable nature of extreme weather patterns that have recently hit the Union Territory.

The combined steps from both directorates come as Jammu and Kashmir continues to battle the aftermath of heavy rains, cloudbursts, and landslides that have disrupted normal life and left several areas cut off or severely impacted.