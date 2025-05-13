Breaking

Schools to remain closed in four Jammu districts on May 14: DSEJ

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has announced that all government and private schools in the districts of Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba will remain closed on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The order applies to both public and private institutions and is reportedly due to administrative or precautionary reasons.

Meanwhile, schools in Udhampur district and in the Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar, and Billawar zones of Kathua district will remain open and function as per normal schedule on the same day.

Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi among others to feature in Global Legends League
J&K to Witness Rain and Snowfall at Several places today: MeT
Sub-zero temperature in Kashmir, parts of Jammu; Gulmarg records minus 13.5°C
Two Police Officials suspended, SHO attached to DPL after custodial death of a person in Jammu
Budgam Police affixes GPS tracking anklet device on individual accused of aiding militants
Share This Article
Previous Article If Pakistan shows any further terrorist activity or military aggression, we will respond decisively: PM Modi
Next Article All institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla to reopen tomorrow except for few bordering areas
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Maxar Technologies satellite images reveal significant damage to multiple air bases in Pak
Breaking
India says issues relating to J&K to be addressed bilaterally with Pakistan, outstanding matter is vacation of PoJK
Breaking
Force of Indian arms compelled Pakistan to stop its firing: MEA
Breaking
UAPA Case: Police Intensify crackdown on terrorist associates, 11 houses searched in Srinagar
Breaking