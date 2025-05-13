Schools to remain closed in four Jammu districts on May 14: DSEJ

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has announced that all government and private schools in the districts of Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba will remain closed on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The order applies to both public and private institutions and is reportedly due to administrative or precautionary reasons.

Meanwhile, schools in Udhampur district and in the Bani, Basholi, Mahanpur, Bhaddu, Malhar, and Billawar zones of Kathua district will remain open and function as per normal schedule on the same day.