Schools resume in Kashmir after weather disruptions

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 08: Regular classes resumed in almost all government and private schools across the Kashmir Valley on Monday, following disruptions caused by recent adverse weather conditions and flooding that affected numerous regions.

Speaking to reporters, Minister of Education Sakina Itoo said that several schools in flood-affected areas remain closed and will only reopen once conditions improve to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

“Schools in the Kashmir valley have reopened today. However, those that were inundated by floodwaters are still closed. The closure was necessary because the floods compromised the cleanliness and safety of these institutions. Many displaced families had taken shelter in these schools, which is why they remain non-operational at present,” she said.

The minister said that schools will only reopen when it is deemed safe for students and staff. “We are working diligently to restore normal operations as quickly as possible, but the health and education of our children cannot be compromised,” she added.

Itoo further clarified that the closures are limited to flood-affected areas, and schools in other parts of the Kashmir Valley are functioning normally as of today.