Schools reopen with revised timings amid confusion; Minister Sakeena Itoo says “Not final, can be amended”

Srinagar, July 8: Schools across Kashmir reopened Tuesday under the newly announced summer schedule, drawing mixed reactions from parents and educators. As per the latest government directive:

Schools within the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) limits operated from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM Schools outside SMC areas followed timings of 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon The move, aimed at mitigating the effects of the ongoing heatwave and ensuring timely syllabus completion, has stirred both compliance and confusion.

Amid the concerns, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo clarified that the revised timings are not final and may be amended based on feedback from the public. “I am receiving calls from parents regarding the issue. We are open to amending the school timings,” the minister told reporters.

“Our primary aim was to ensure students complete their syllabus on time and are well-prepared for the November session,” she added. The School Education Department revised school timings last week in response to soaring temperatures across the Valley. Officials stated that the change was intended to protect students from extreme afternoon heat and maintain academic momentum ahead of the crucial November examination session.

However, the decision has faced criticism for being abrupt and poorly communicated. Many parents said the sudden change disrupted routines, particularly for working families. “We understand the concern for heat, but this new schedule is difficult to manage, especially for working parents. There was no stakeholder consultation,” said Nazia Bashir, a parent from Bemina.

Teachers have echoed these concerns, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where government schools often lack basic morning-time infrastructure like running water, breakfast programs, or transport support. Minister Itoo’s remarks have offered temporary relief to parents and educators who were caught off-guard by the revised schedule. “We are committed to both academic excellence and student well-being. If needed, we will reconsider the schedule after evaluating the ground situation,” she assured. Despite the concerns, most schools across the Valley adhered to the new timings today. However, some reported lower-than-usual attendance and patchy implementation in a few districts, adding to public confusion.

Several civil society groups, parents’ associations, and school administrators have urged the government to hold wider consultations before finalising any changes. Key suggestions include–localised timing adjustments based on geography and weather, improved coordination with school transport services, long-term infrastructure upgrades such as fans, shaded areas and water stations.

