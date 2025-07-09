Schools reopen in Kashmir under new summer schedule

Srinagar, July 8: Schools across Kashmir resumed classes on Tuesday under the newly announced summer schedule, even as Education Minister SakeenaItoo clarified that the revised timings are not final and may be adjusted based on feedback from parents and students.According to the latest directive issued by the School Education Department, schools within the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) limits will operate from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, while those outside the SMC areas will function from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon. The decision aims to mitigate the impact of the ongoingheatwave and ensure timely completion of the academic syllabus ahead of the crucial November examination session.

However, the sudden announcement of new timings has sparked confusion and concern among parents, students, and teachers alike.Speaking to reporters during an event in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Education Minister SakeenaItoo said, “I am receiving calls from concerned parents. The timings are not final. We are open to making amendments and re-adjustments. Parents and students should not panic.”She reiterated the government’s focus on academic preparedness: “Our primary aim is to ensure that students complete their syllabus on time and perform well in exams. We want our children to excel.”Despite adherence in most areas, several schools reported lower attendance on the first day, with patchy implementation observed in some districts.The School Education Department revised school timings in response to soaring temperatures across the Valley. Officials stated that the change was intended to—protect students from extreme afternoon heat and maintain academic momentum ahead of the crucial November examination session. However, the decision has faced criticism for being abrupt and poorly communicated. Many parents said the sudden change disrupted routines, particularly for working families.

“We understand the concern for heat, but this new schedule is difficult to manage, especially for working parents. There was no stakeholder consultation,” said Nazia Bashir, a parent from Bemina.Teachers have echoed these concerns, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where government schools often lack basic morning-time infrastructure like running water, breakfast programs, or transport support. However, Minister Itoo’s remarks have offered temporary relief to parents and educators who were caught off-guard by the revised schedule. “If needed, we will reconsider the schedule after evaluating the ground situation,” she said. Despite the concerns, most schools across the Valley adhered to the new timings today. However, some reported lower-than-usual attendance and adequate patchy implementation in a few districts.Several civil society groups, parents’ associations, and school administrators have urged the government to hold wider consultations before finalising any changes. The key suggestions include—localised timing adjustments based on geography and weather, improved coordination with school transport services, long-term infrastructure upgrades such as fans, shaded areas and drinking water availability.The Mental Health experts had claimed that early schooling was a practical solution to the heatwave but it would lead to sleeping disorders and irritating behaviours among the students especially those studying in lower primary department (LPD) and primary departments.