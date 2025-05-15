Breaking

Schools reopen in Jammu as India-Pakistan tensions ease

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Life in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district is slowly returning to normalcy after a recent Understanding between India and Pakistan ended days of heightened tension between the two countries.

Visuals from Thursday morning showed schoolchildren in uniform streaming into campuses with visible excitement, marking a significant step toward routine life resuming in the border areas. Both government and private educational institutions had remained closed for five to six days due to fears of cross-border hostilities.

On Wednesday, the Directorate of School Education confirmed that schools have resumed operations in numerous areas across the Jammu region, including Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, and Jammu in the Jammu district; Vijaypur in Samba; and Kathua, Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, and Ghagwal in Kathua. Additionally, schools reopened in Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotranka, Khawas, Lower Hathal, and Darhal in Rajouri, as well as Surankote and Buffliaz in Poonch.

In Udhampur district, schools opened their gates, and students expressed joy at reuniting with their peers.

Speaking to ANI, Palak Sharma, a school student, said, “I am a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, and our school has reopened after four to five days. I’m extremely happy that classes have resumed. We need an environment where we can focus on our studies, but due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, everyone was in a state of panic. Now that everything is under control, I am relieved.”

“For the last four to five days, our school was closed due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. But now, we are finally back to school. I’m really happy to reunite with my classmates after such a long break. I’m also grateful to the Indian Army, as they ensured our safety and helped bring everything back to normal,” stated Samragi, a student at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, Udhampur.

India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment and over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Indian Armed Forces effectively repelled Pakistan’s subsequent military aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

The two countries have now reached an understanding to stop firing and military action after Pakistan DGMO reached out to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

Germany announces aid package worth 400 million Euros for Ukraine
J&K Raj Bhawan celebrates Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu UT Day
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Myanmar
Kulgam becomes first district to receive brown trout from Denmark
Instagram launches “hacked” hub to troubleshoot account access issues
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Srinagar Today
Next Article MP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah moves SC against HC order directing FIR against him
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects Pakistani shells dropped in J&K
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Are nuclear weapons safe in hands of a rogue nation,” Rajnath Singh calls out Pak nuclear blackmail
Breaking National
Three Terrorists Killed In Tral Encounter
Developing Story Kashmir
Terror funding case: Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea
Breaking