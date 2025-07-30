BreakingEducationUncategorized

Schools in Udhampur to remain closed on July 31 as precautionary measure

ARIF RASHID
1 Min Read

In light of the ongoing adverse weather conditions, the authorities in Udhampur district have declared that all government and private schools will be closed on July 31, 2025.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Udhampur district informed Rising Kashmir that both government and private schools, including those affiliated with CBSE, will not operate on July 31, 2025.

“This decision was made following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of children attending schools across the district,” he stated.

The CEO Udhampur said that due to landslides occurring in various areas, the authorities have opted to close schools as a precautionary measure in the district. All schools are to remain closed tomorrow in accordance with the Deputy Commissioner’s directions.

