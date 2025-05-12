Breaking

Schools in non-border J&K areas to reopen tomorrow: Edu Minister

Says call on educational institutions in border areas to be taken tomorrow

Agencies
Education Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sakina Itoo Monday said that the schools falling under non-border areas shall reopen on Tuesday.

Itoo however further said that the government will take the call of reopening of those schools along the border areas on Tuesday.

Speaking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Itoo said, “All schools of Jammu and Kashmir falling outside the border areas shall reopen on Tuesday.”

“As far as the reopening of schools on border areas are concerned, we will take the call on Tuesday,” she said.

In the meantime, Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said, “All schools to open tomorrow on 13th of May 2025, except for boarder districts Kupwara Baramulla and sub division Gurez of Bandipora.”—(KNO)

