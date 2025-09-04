Schools in Kashmir division to reopen on Monday: DSEK

Follow us on

Directorate of School Education Kashmir on Thursday said that the class work in all private and government schools will resume from Monday.

According to an order issued by Directorate School Education, “In the backdrop of the recent inclement weather conditions and the subsequent flood situation, along with gusty winds during which several school buildings were submerged and some structures sustained damage, it has become imperative to ensure the safety of school premises before the resumption of classwork.

Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the classwork in all Government as well as Private Schools in the Kashmir Division shall commence from Monday, 08-09- 2025. It shall be incumbent upon all Heads of Institutions (HoIs) and staff to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitization of classrooms and school premises in advance so that the classwork is conducted in a safe, clean, and hassle-free environment.