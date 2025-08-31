Schools in Jammu to remain closed till September 1 due to heavy rainfall

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) stated on Sunday that all government and private schools in Jammu Division will remain closed until September 1.

This step has been taken in response to persistent heavy rainfall and landslides that have been affecting the hilly areas of the region.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-hit Ramban district on Sunday to assess the damage.

He stated that restoration work in landslide-affected areas is expected to take between 20 to 25 days and alternative routes are available for double-sided traffic.

Chief Minister Abdullah visited Marog village in Ramban district, one of several areas hit hard by recent cloudbursts and flash floods.

“The situation is being assessed. There has been incessant heavy rainfall in the past few days. Highway has suffered damage at several locations. We have spoken with the concerned company, NHAI, and the District Administration, and it has been found that we have an alternative. However, in locations where roads have suffered damage due to landslides, restoration will take 20-25 days. But we have an alternate as of now. It has been prepared for double-sided traffic. Areas around Udhampur have suffered massive damage. If that is restored, we will be able to release traffic from here…” Abdullah said.

Further, he said, “The MLA spoke with me yesterday on the phone. I immediately spoke with my officers, and we announced a relief for them. DC and SP reached the spot. Arrangements were made by the Red Cross, too. We will do whatever more is needed.”

The Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, UTDRF and other rescue teams, on Sunday launched operations after a cloudburst hit Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district, where flash floods affected multiple locations and four bodies have been recovered so far, officials said.

At least four people were killed and one was reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families who lost their lives in a cloudburst and landslide following heavy rainfall in Ramban and Reasi districts.

The LG spoke with the officials to assess the situation and stated that all possible assistance was being provided to the victims.

In a social media post on X, the Office of the Lt. Governor of J-K wrote, “Anguished by the cloudburst & rain-triggered landslides in Reasi & Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, rushed to the site. The team was accompanied by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Quick Response Team (QRT).

DC Khan personally oversaw the ongoing rescue and relief operations, with the district administration maintaining a high level of alertness. (ANI)