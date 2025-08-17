BreakingJammuUncategorized

Schools in Jammu Division to remain closed on August 18 due to bad weather

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Directorate of School Education Jammu on Sunday ordered the closure of all Government and Private schools across the Jammu Division for August 18, 2025, in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

According to the official directive, “All Government as well as Private Schools of Jammu Division shall remain closed for tomorrow i.e., 18.08.2025.”

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, with the region experiencing heavy rainfall and forecasts of further deterioration in weather conditions.

