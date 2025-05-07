Breaking

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts today

Irfan Yattoo
In view of the prevailing security situation following the recent cross-border shelling, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has announced that all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts will remain closed today.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu in a communique issued here said that In view of the prevailing situation all School, Colleges & educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and #Poonch will remain closed today.

The decision comes after unprovoked shelling by the Pakistan Army, which resulted in the loss of three innocent lives in Poonch and raised concerns over civilian safety in the region.

Authorities have taken this step as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The local administration continues to monitor the situation closely and will issue further updates based on developments.

