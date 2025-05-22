BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

School timing to change from Monday: Sakina Itoo

Says morning assembly shall not be conducted in open fields

Agencies
Minister of Education, Sakina Itoo Thursday said that the school timing will he changed from coming Monday in view of heat wave across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Itoo said, “I have already instructed the School Education Department to change the school timing in view of heat wave.”

“I have been informed by the parent that their wards feel dizzy in the morning assembly,” she said.

Itoo further said, “From Monday, the school timing will be changed and I have directed the concerned team that morning assembly shall not be conducted in the open field.”

“As far as summer vacations are concerned, we will have to wait for the appropriate timing for it,” she said—(KNO)

