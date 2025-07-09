Developing StoryEducationKashmir

School timing likely to be reviewed amid weather forecast: Sakina Itoo

Education Minister, Sakina Itoo on Wednesday said the decision regarding change in school timing post summer break is likely to be reviewed in view of the weather forecast and feedback from parents.

Speaking to reporters in Baramulla, Sakina Itoo, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), acknowledged the inconvenience caused but defended the initial decision, citing extreme heat as the primary reason.

“We are grateful as we had all been praying for rain for a long time. The heatwave had reached a level that, I believe, Kashmir has rarely experienced before. Thankfully the weather has changed significantly,” she said.

She added the early morning schedule was implemented purely to protect students from heat-related discomfort while ensuring their academic calendar remains unaffected. “Our intention was to ensure that their education does not suffer. Since the academic session has already been changed, we wanted to minimise further disruption,” she noted.

She also said in view of the improvement in weather and the public feedback, the government is open to reconsidering the school timing. “We will do whatever we can to ensure students’ learning continues without interruption and with comfort,” she said—(KNO)

