School Collapse in Poonch’s Bhainch Village: One Student Dead, Several Injured

Poonch, July 21: A tragic incident unfolded today at Government Primary School (GPS) Kalssa in Ward No. 4, Bhainch Village, Poonch district, when a portion of the school building collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

One student lost their life in the collapse, while three others sustained serious injuries. Several more children suffered minor injuries and were rushed to nearby health centers for immediate medical care.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, exposing the dire condition of infrastructure in government schools across remote and rain-prone regions like Poonch.

Residents, parents, and community leaders have expressed profound grief and outrage, calling on the Education Department and District Administration to take immediate action.

Demands are rising for a district-wide structural audit of school buildings, timely repair works, and safety assurance for all students.

There are also increasing calls for compensation to the affected families, proper medical care for the injured, and accountability from officials whose negligence may have contributed to this avoidable tragedy.

This heart-wrenching loss underscores the urgent need to prioritize school safety, especially in vulnerable areas, to ensure that educational spaces remain places of learning—not sites of danger.