BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

School Collapse in Poonch’s Bhainch Village: One Student Dead, Several Injured

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Poonch, July 21: A tragic incident unfolded today at Government Primary School (GPS) Kalssa in Ward No. 4, Bhainch Village, Poonch district, when a portion of the school building collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

One student lost their life in the collapse, while three others sustained serious injuries. Several more children suffered minor injuries and were rushed to nearby health centers for immediate medical care.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, exposing the dire condition of infrastructure in government schools across remote and rain-prone regions like Poonch.

Residents, parents, and community leaders have expressed profound grief and outrage, calling on the Education Department and District Administration to take immediate action.

Demands are rising for a district-wide structural audit of school buildings, timely repair works, and safety assurance for all students.

There are also increasing calls for compensation to the affected families, proper medical care for the injured, and accountability from officials whose negligence may have contributed to this avoidable tragedy.

This heart-wrenching loss underscores the urgent need to prioritize school safety, especially in vulnerable areas, to ensure that educational spaces remain places of learning—not sites of danger.

India to lead global sugar sector as chair of International Sugar Organisation for 2024
J&K, Ladakh High Court accords Farewell Reference to Justice N Kotiswar Singh on appointment as SC Judge
PM Modi to travel over 5,000 km in 36 hours, attend 8 programmes in 7 cities
UGC grants graded autonomy to Delhi University, seven other universities
NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities on JK e Sahaj for September
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to Pahalgam terror attack, AI-171 crash victims
Next Article Rajya Sabha: JP Nadda says Govt ready for full-fledged discussion on Op Sindoor
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Srinagar Police Attach Property of Drug Peddler Worth Rs 1.5 Crores Under NDPS Act
Breaking
“Need to arrest “big fish” to curb drug menace in J&K”: Minister Sakina Itoo
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Opposition members, including LoP are not allowed to speak…”: Rahul Gandhi after LS adjournments
Breaking National
J&K, Ladakh record decline in govt school enrolments in 2023-24: Centre
Breaking