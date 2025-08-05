SCERT-JK organises state-level science exhibition

Srinagar, Aug 04: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT-JK) held the Rajya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (RSBVP) event, a prestigious national initiative sponsored by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the leadership of Shantmanu (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department and Director SCERT-JK, and Syed Shabir Ahmad (JKAS).

According to a statement issued here, the event was witnessed by prominent dignitaries, including Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Secretary, JKBOSE; Joint Director, Central School Education; along with Principals of DIETs, faculty and officers from the University of Kashmir, IUST Awantipora, SKUAST-K, and officials from the SCERT Society.

31 students delivered well-researched and impactful presentations for Millets for Health and Sustainable Planet which reflected global concerns around food security, environmental sustainability, and the revival of traditional grains.

71 innovative models were exhibited by students which reflected scientific acumen, creativity, problem-solving, and technical craftsmanship.

Top models were selected for nomination to the 52nd Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (RBVP-2025)-National Level competition that is usually held in November/December of every year in different states of India.

Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department and Director SCERT-JK, Shantmanu (IAS), who was the chief guest, interacted with student innovators, visited their model stalls, posed insightful questions, and praised their problem-solving approaches and communication skills.

He described the students as “agents of change and innovation”, and appreciated SCERT-Kashmir Division for nurturing talent aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.