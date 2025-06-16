SCERT J&K Launches Landmark Mathematics Capacity Building Programme Aligned with NEP 2020

Srinagar, June 14 : In a major initiative to reform mathematics education across the Union Territory, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Jammu & Kashmir, successfully conducted a 3-Day Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on “Enhancing Pedagogical Skills in Mathematics through Experiential and Real-life Applications” from 12th to 14th June 2025. The programme was held simultaneously at SCERT’s Divisional Offices in Srinagar and Jammu, marking a significant milestone in the UT’s academic transformation journey.

The programme was planned under the patronage of Director SCERT J&K, Shantmanu (IAS), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary, School Education) and under the visionary leadership of Joint Director SCERT Kashmir Division, Mr. Syed Shabir Ahmad (JKAS) and Joint Director SCERT Jammu Division. It was jointly coordinated with Joint Director SCERT JK Central, Professor Dr. Sindhu Kapoor, reflecting a unified vision of academic excellence across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Designed to be implemented in a cascading mode, the programme’s first phase focused on training 100 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) — 50 from each division — simultaneously at SCERT JK Srinagar and Jammu. These KRPs will now spearhead the second phase, during which 1,000 school teachers (50 from each district) working at the foundational, preparatory, and middle levels will be trained across all 20 districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage (NCF–FS), and the NCF for School Education (NCF–SE), this training aimed to empower mathematics teachers with experiential and conceptually rich approaches to teaching, with an emphasis on real-life application, joyful learning, competency-based assessment, and the integration of technology and Indian knowledge systems.

In Kashmir Division, the training was held at SCERT’s Divisional Office in Bemina, Srinagar, and brought together mathematics lecturers, masters, and teachers from all ten districts. Each day of the programme focused on specific themes. The first day explored NEP-aligned pedagogical approaches, foundational numeracy, and play-based learning. The second day featured real-life math integration, storytelling, Vedic math techniques, and assessment using digital tools. The final day was dedicated to the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), competency-based questions, and low-cost teaching-learning material (TLM) development.

A major highlight of the programme was the insightful and engaging lecture delivered by Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday, Head of the Department of Mathematics, University of Kashmir, who addressed the participants on the theme of Real-Life Applications of Mathematics. He demonstrated how mathematics can be taught through authentic, practical contexts such as budgeting, travel, architecture, and everyday decision-making—aligning with NEP 2020’s vision of connecting classroom learning to life outside the textbook. His session was highly appreciated by the participants for its relevance, clarity, and depth.

Another key contributor was Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Senior Academic Officer, SCERT Kashmir Division, who conducted an impactful session focused on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in mathematics education. He also introduced teachers to the Finger Abacus, explaining its role in strengthening numerical fluency and brain development. His demonstration-based approach encouraged teachers to adopt culturally rooted and interactive methodologies in their own classrooms.

Throughout the three days, participants were actively involved in a variety of learning experiences including interactive lectures, group tasks, peer demonstrations, and TLM showcases. Facilitators included subject experts from SCERT, experienced DIET faculty, and digital mentors, who together created an atmosphere of collaboration and creative inquiry.

According to Mr. Syed Shabir Ahmad (JKAS), Joint Director SCERT Kashmir Division, “This programme is not just a training event; it is a foundational movement toward redefining how mathematics is taught and experienced in classrooms across the UT. By empowering our educators through experiential, localised, and student-friendly methods, we are truly bringing the spirit of NEP 2020 into action.”

The programme concluded with a valedictory ceremony, where certificates were distributed, and participant-created TLMs were exhibited. Teachers expressed strong appreciation for the training and pledged to cascade the learning to their schools and colleagues.

With this initiative, SCERT J&K reaffirms its commitment to building a mathematics education system that is joyful, engaging, inclusive, and rooted in the real-world needs of learners. Through its cascading structure and visionary leadership, this programme is expected to impact thousands of teachers and students, heralding a new era in mathematics education across Jammu & Kashmir.