SC says no coercive action against owners of diesel, petrol vehicles older than 10, 15 years

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no coercive action to be taken against the owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and patrol vehicles older than 15 in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices Vinod K Chandran and NV Anjaria issued notice to the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the plea of the Delhi government challenging the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.

The matter will be heard again after four weeks.

“Earlier, one used to use cars for 40-50 years. Now, still vintage cars are there…” Justice Gavai observed.

The Delhi government sought a direction to recall the apex court’s October 29, 2018, order that upheld the National Green Tribunal’s initial directive.

The plea stated that a comprehensive policy is required to tackle pollution in Delhi-NCR, which gives vehicle fitness based on actual emission levels of individual vehicles as per scientific methods, rather than implementing a blanket ban based solely on age.

It sought a comprehensive study by the Centre and CAQM to assess the actual environmental benefits of age-based restrictions versus emission-based criteria.

The plea stated that such a ban on vehicles would not be necessary as, after 2018, stricter standards of monitoring of emissions and increased coverage of pollution testing have been made applicable.

The petition further said that there should be a ban based on emissions, rather than the vehicle’s age. (ANI)