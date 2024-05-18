SC notice to Centre, FSSAI on plea raising concern on overuse of pesticides in food items

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on a plea raising concern over the use and overuse of pesticides and other chemical insecticides on food crops and food items.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Agriculture and FSSAI.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by environmentalist and lawyer, Akash Vashishtha which stated that the consumption of pesticide-laden foods has become the primary cause of cancers and other fatal ailments across the country.

The petition stated that the use/overuse of pesticides and other chemical insecticides on food crops and food items, artificial colouring, coating and waxing of pulses, food grains and other items, is leading to a high incidence of deaths across the country.

The consumption of pesticide-laden foods has become the primary and predominant cause of cancers and other fatal ailments across the country, added the petition.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate, Anitha Shenoy, told the apex court that the petitioner has collected data from across the country showing a very high number of deaths due to pesticides.

“There is an abject failure of the FSSAI to curb and control pesticides and ensure food safety. There is a direct scientific and medical correlation between pesticides and cancers, which are on the rise in the country,” Shenoy apprised the top court. (ANI)