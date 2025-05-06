Breaking

SC makes public judges’ appointment process, links with sitting or retired judges

ANI
New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

In a historic move, the Supreme Court has decided to make public the entire process of appointments to the High Courts and Supreme Court and also uploaded the details on its website.

The decision taken for the knowledge and awareness of the public would include the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role and inputs received from the state and Central government, and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium.

The top court has also made public the details about the candidates recommended for judgeships and whether their family members are or have been judges of the High Court or the Supreme Court in the past.

A statement released by the Supreme Court stated, “The Supreme Court of India has placed the complete process of appointments to the High Courts and Supreme Court including the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role and inputs received from the State Governments, Government of India, and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website for knowledge and awareness of the public.”

“The proposals approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointments as High Court Judges during the period November 9, 2022 to May 5, 2025, including the names, High Court, source – whether from Service or Bar, date of recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, date of notification by Department of Justice, date of appointment, special category (SC/ST/OBC/Minority/Woman), and whether the candidate is related to any sitting or retired High Court/Supreme Court Judge, have also been uploaded on the Supreme Court website,” it further added. (ANI)

 

 

