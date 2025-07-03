SB Suse posted MD JPDCL, three JKAS Officers transferred

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday posted Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, IAS as Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited with immediate effect.

The 2016- AGMUT cadre officer has been posted consequent upon his transfer to Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to separate order, Sham Lal Abrol, JKAS, Collector, ERA, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Vishal Kumar Sadhotra, Jr. Scale JKAS, BDO, Pancheri, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Tourism Department, for further posting.

Aditi Singhaal, Jr. Scale JKAS, CDPO, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.