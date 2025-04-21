“Save the Constitution”: Congress to launch campaign demanding J&K statehood restoration on April 22

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress is gearing up to launch an aggressive, long-drawn Samvidhan Bachao (Save the Constitution) campaign on April 22, along with demands for restoring statehood. The campaign will last one and a half months.

Congress will intensify the statehood movement in each district and assembly across Jammu and Kashmir, which the party said would “expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its diversionary tactics”.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra has created a detailed programme to implement the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A meeting of senior Congress leaders was organised at PCC HQ to finalise the program for an extended meeting of senior leaders from all districts and blocks on April 22. This will be followed by a province-level protest rally in Jammu, scheduled for April 29, against the Narendra Modi government’s “onslaught on the constitution.”

According to Congress, the “Save the Constitution” campaign aims to inform the masses about the central government’s failures in addressing issues of employment, price rises, and taxation.

In the meeting, the Congress leader also reviewed the loss of lives and damages caused by cloud bursts and strong winds while urging the government to grant ex-gratia to those affected by the calamity.

On Friday, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain questioned the “continuing delay” in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had always said statehood must be restored. Now that the government is in place, why is there a delay? We have already protested and will continue to fight for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood,” said Hussain while reiterating the Congress party’s long-standing stance.

Hussain also stated that the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)