Saudi Arabia: Indian Pilgrims join millions in performing Wuquf-e-Arafat

Indian pilgrims joined millions of others in Saudi Arabia today to perform Wuquf-e-Arafat, the core ritual of Hajj pilgrimage, the Embassy of India in Riyadh shared on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy wrote on X, “Indian pilgrims join millions of other pilgrims today at Arafat to perform Wuquf-e-Arafat, the core ritual of Haj.”

In a video message, Consul General Fahad Suri said, “On this blessed day of Arafat, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the pilgrims gathered in Arafat, the pinnacle of the Hajj journey. These five sacred days spent in Meena, Arafat and Muzalifa are a time of deep reflection and devotion and form the core elements of Hajj. I am pleased to share that all pilgrims from India have safely arrived in Arafat and are currently engaged in prayers and supplications. Comprehensive arrangements have been made by Indian Hajj Mission in coordination with concerned Saudi authorities and agencies for the safe and smooth movement of pilgrims right from their transfer to Arafat, their stay here and further movements for Musalifa and Mina. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its authorities, particularly the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, all concerned agencies and all service providers for their tireless efforts in facilitating a safe and spiritually fulfilling Hajj. Wishing all of you a successful Hajj and a blessed Eid-ul-Adha. Hajj ma brur, hajj ma bruk, Eid Mubarak.”

https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/1930578425619582989

India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy close friendly relations reflecting the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. The annual Hajj pilgrimage is an important component of India-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations.

During PM Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, the MEA noted in a previous statement that the Indian side had expressed its appreciation to the Saudi side for the continuing welfare of around 2.7 million Indian nationals residing in the Kingdom, reflecting the strong people- to-people bonds and immense goodwill that exists between the two nations.

The Indian side also congratulated Saudi Arabia for successfully holding the Haj pilgrimage in 2024 and expressed its appreciation for the excellent coordination between the two countries in facilitating Indian Haj and Umrah pilgrims. (ANI)