Satish visits relief camps, meets displaced border residents

Jammu, May 12: Demonstrating government’s commitment towards welfare of citizens affected by recent conflict, Minister for FCS&CA, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, today visited multiple makeshift relief camps set up for residents displaced due to cross border shelling by Pakistan.

The Minister visited several key locations currently housing displaced families including Basawa Dev Sthan, GHS Dhanna Chapri, GPS Amblian, Little Flower Public School, Dhanna, Panchayat Ghar, Dhanna, Bright Future Public School, Dhanna, GMS Dhanna Ambo Shani,GPS Dhanna Dhanu,Panchayat Ghar, Dori, Baba Mai Mal Dev Sthan, Dager and several adjoining temporary shelter sites.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with the affected families to assess their immediate needs and ensure adequate provision of relief services including food, clean drinking water, medical aid, sanitation and temporary education facilities for the children.

“The plight of our border residents is deeply concerning. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure their safety, dignity and timely rehabilitation,” stated the Minister. “Every displaced family will receive the support they need until they can safely return home.”

The Minister directed the officials to strengthen supply chains for essential items, deploy additional health workers and improve the overall conditions within the shelters. He also emphasized the need to safeguard children’s education during this crisis by utilizing local schools as temporary learning centers.

Accompanied by the officials from administration, local leaders, emergency response teams, NGO Society for Scheduled & Backwards with its General Secretary Tariq Mirza, Minister Sharma reaffirmed Omar Abdullah government’s resolve to provide both immediate relief and long-term support to the displaced communities.

Later, Minister paid heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) during a solemn wreath laying ceremony held at Shahid Smarak, BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura Camp, Jammu.

The ceremony was held in honour of Constable Deepak Chingakham, who laid down his life in the line of duty on May 11, 2025, during unprovoked cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R.S. Pura, Jammu.

The Minister along with senior BSF officials and dignitaries, laid wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence, paying deep respects to the supreme sacrifice of the young soldier.

Earlier, Satish Sharma paid floral tributes to Sub Inspector Mohammad Imteyaz, another valiant BSF officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that our nation stands indebted to these brave hearts whose courage and dedication safeguard our borders. Their sacrifices will always be remembered and serve as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.

The tribute ceremony was attended by BSF personnel, civil and police officials, family members of fallen soldiers and locals who expressed gratitude to defenders of the nation.