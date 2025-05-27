Satish Sharma visits Pahalgam, meets, tourists, taxi operators

Reviews driving test, fitness facilities in region

PAHALGAM, MAY 27: Aimed at addressing the concerns of the local transport community, a delegation of taxi owners from Pahalgam today met with Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Transport and Youth Services & Sports, Satish Sharma here today.

The meeting focussed on long standing issues affecting the taxi operators in the popular tourist destination.

During the interaction, the taxi operators submitted a comprehensive charter of demands, highlighting the key challenges faced by the sector. These included inadequate road infrastructure, limited access to seasonal transportation permits, issues related to route rationalization, the need for improved parking facilities and streamlining of regulatory compliances.

The delegation emphasized that taxi services play a crucial role in Pahalgam’s tourism-driven economy. They called for greater support from the government to ensure smooth and efficient operations, especially during the peak tourist season.

The Minister acknowledged the vital role of taxi operators in facilitating tourism and local livelihoods. “The concerns raised by the taxi owners are legitimate and deserve immediate attention. We are committed towards strengthening the transport ecosystem in tourist areas like Pahalgam, which are vital to the region’s economy,” he stated.

The Minister assured the delegation that their demands would be forwarded to the concerned departments for action in a time-bound manner. He also expressed readiness to hold follow-up meetings to monitor progress on the issues raised.

As part of his visit, the Minister also held a detailed review meeting with the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Anantnag and other senior officials.

The meeting focused on improving service delivery mechanisms for driving tests and vehicle fitness inspections.

The Minister directed the ARTO to explore the feasibility of conducting such services locally to minimize travel and delays for the residents and commercial vehicle owners.

“The aim is to bring services closer to the people, ensure transparency and reduce bureaucratic hurdles,” the Minister added. He further emphasized the importance of strengthening the digital services and integrating transport facilities with broader IT initiatives under the Digital India mission.

The Minister also interacted with the tourists from various states including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, who are visiting Pahalgam. He enquired about their experience and assured them of all requisite facilities, safety and support from the administration.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards promoting Pahalgam as a safe, accessible, and tourist-friendly destination.

Satish sharma also visited Gauri Shankar Mandir Pahalgam and prayed for welfare of all citizens of the UT and country as well. He also prayed for eternal peace to the martyrs who have rendered supreme sacrifices for safeguarding the nation.