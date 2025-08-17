Satish Sharma visits Kathua, meets affected families of cloudburst incident

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma today visited Kathua district to meet the families affected by the recent cloudburst and subsequent landslides that claimed several lives and left many injured.

During his visit to the affected areas, the Minister interacted with the bereaved families, expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences. He assured the families that the government would extend full support in terms of relief, rehabilitation, and other necessary assistance during this difficult time.

Satish Sharma also visited Government Medical Colleague Kathua and interacted with the injured under treatment and prayed for their early recovery. He directed the district administration to ensure that the victims receive prompt medical care and no affected family faces any delay in availing relief measures.

“The cloudburst and landslides in Jodh Khad, Juthana, and adjoining areas have caused immense tragedy. The loss of precious lives can not be compensated, but the government stands firmly with every affected family and will provide all necessary support for their rehabilitation,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that relief and rescue operations are being carried out on priority and stressed the importance of precautionary measures in vulnerable areas to minimize risks in the future. He also appealed the local population to remain vigilant and extend cooperation to the administration in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

The Minister, among others, was accompanied by ADDC Kathua, Surinder Mohan; Principal GMC KATHUA, Dr. Sunil Atri; and other senior officers of the district administration.

Later, the Minister also visited Army Hospital Pathankot to enquire about the well-being of injured persons shifted there for treatment.