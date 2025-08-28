Satish Sharma visits flood-affected areas of Chamb constituency

Spread the love

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, today undertook an extensive tour of the flood-affected areas of Chamb Constituency to assess the ground situation and monitor the ongoing relief operations.

Accompanied by senior officers of the district administration, Satish Sharma visited several inundated villages where flood waters have caused damage to residential houses, standing crops and local infrastructure. He interacted with affected families, listened to their grievances, and assured them that the Government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

The Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure immediate rehabilitation of displaced families, including provision of temporary shelters, medical facilities, clean drinking water, and sanitation. He further instructed for comprehensive damage assessment so that timely compensation can be provided to those who have suffered losses to life, property and livelihood.

Highlighting the importance of uninterrupted public services, Satish Sharma issued strict directions for maintaining adequate and continuous supply of essential commodities, including food grains, LPG, medicines and other necessities in the affected areas. He emphasized that special care must be taken to ensure that no household, particularly vulnerable sections such as elderly, women and children are left unattended.

The Minister also called upon the officers of PWD, PHE, Power, and Rural Development to work in close coordination to restore road connectivity, repair damaged infrastructure, and ensure power and water supply at the earliest. He asked the Health department to establish mobile health units in the worst-hit villages to provide timely medical aid and prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the visit, Satish Sharma said, “The Government is fully committed to ensuring swift relief and rehabilitation for all those affected by these floods. Every possible step will be taken to restore normalcy, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely until complete rehabilitation is achieved.”