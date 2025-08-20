Satish Sharma stresses Integration of Technology and Industry for People-Centric Innovations

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and Science & Technology, Satish Sharma, today emphasized the need for greater synergy between technology and industry to ensure that new technical innovations are designed to meet the real needs of the people.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting of the Science & Technology Department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Directors Dr Nasir Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad, Additional Secretary, Neelam Khajuria, and other senior officers.

Satish Sharma said that technological advancements must not remain confined to laboratories but should translate into practical, people-friendly solutions that directly benefit society.

Sharma directed the department to encourage research collaborations, promote startups, and develop incubation centres where innovative ideas can be nurtured into viable enterprises. He further underlined the importance of promoting local talent and ensuring that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir becomes a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Technology must not be innovation for the sake of innovation, but innovation for the sake of the people,” the Minister remarked, stressing that industries and institutions must work hand-in-hand to achieve this vision.

Senior officers of the department presented progress reports and ongoing initiatives during the meeting.

The Minister assured full government support in strengthening infrastructure and policies to encourage science-driven growth in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Minister distributed appointment letters among the newly appointed Reasearch Assistants of Science and Technology ( S&T) Department.