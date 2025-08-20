BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Satish Sharma stresses Integration of Technology and Industry for People-Centric Innovations

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and Science & Technology, Satish Sharma, today emphasized the need for greater synergy between technology and industry to ensure that new technical innovations are designed to meet the real needs of the people.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting of the Science & Technology Department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Directors Dr Nasir Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad, Additional Secretary, Neelam Khajuria, and other senior officers.

Satish Sharma said that technological advancements must not remain confined to laboratories but should translate into practical, people-friendly solutions that directly benefit society.

Sharma directed the department to encourage research collaborations, promote startups, and develop incubation centres where innovative ideas can be nurtured into viable enterprises. He further underlined the importance of promoting local talent and ensuring that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir becomes a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Technology must not be innovation for the sake of innovation, but innovation for the sake of the people,” the Minister remarked, stressing that industries and institutions must work hand-in-hand to achieve this vision.

Senior officers of the department presented progress reports and ongoing initiatives during the meeting.

The Minister assured full government support in strengthening infrastructure and policies to encourage science-driven growth in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Minister distributed appointment letters among the newly appointed Reasearch Assistants of Science and Technology ( S&T) Department.

Sheetal Nanda visits Panchayat Basantpur panchayat, Kathua
Eight individuals detained for glorifying terrorism on social media in Srinagar: Police
Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake crosses 46,000
Three persons including woman arrested in ‘Narco terrorism’ case in Kashmir: SIA
LG Sinha pays homage to BSF Sub Inspector Md. Imtiyaz, killed in Pak Shelling
Share This Article
Previous Article SSCL to undertake restoration work at Gonikhan Market after completion of underground cabling 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

SSCL to undertake restoration work at Gonikhan Market after completion of underground cabling 
Breaking City
Enforcement drive: Over Rs 1.44 lakh fine realized, 120 vehicles challaned at Bandipora
Breaking Kashmir
Youth injured after being attacked with pen in Srinagar, hospitalised
Breaking City
ACB registers case in major Financial Scam in Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir