Satish Sharma reviews relief Ops in flood affected areas

Jammu, Sep 03: In a decisive move to strengthen flood preparedness and relief operations across Jammu district, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, today conducted extensive tours of several flood-prone and affected villages including Naibasti Naraina Pallanwala, Dhar Channi, Palatan, Gigrail, Datyal, and Gajrail.

According to a statement issued here, the Minister inspected water levels, reviewed the on-ground response of the administration, and interacted with local residents to take stock of their concerns. He directed officials to extend robust and timely support to communities at risk, emphasizing that the protection and well-being of every citizen must remain the top priority.

Expressing deep appreciation for the Indian Army, Minister Sharma lauded their swift rescue operations and unwavering commitment towards safeguarding lives. He also commended the efforts of the district administration, frontline workers, and volunteers for their dedication and timely service during this challenging time.

“The safety and well-being of our people remain our topmost priority. The government, in close coordination with the Indian Army and civil administration, is working tirelessly to provide relief, restore essential services, and support the rehabilitation of affected families. No one will be left behind in this effort,” the Minister affirmed.

To strengthen relief operations, the Minister directed the Food and Civil Supplies department to ensure uninterrupted ration, availability of safe drinking water and fuel supply to all relief centres. He further instructed for comprehensive damage assessments to be conducted on priority so that timely compensation can be extended to affected households. He also called for restoration of road connectivity, electricity, and water supply in affected areas.