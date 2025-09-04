Jammu and Kashmir News

Satish Sharma reviews relief Ops in flood affected areas

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read
Follow us on

Jammu, Sep 03: In a decisive move to strengthen flood preparedness and relief operations across Jammu district, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, today conducted extensive tours of several flood-prone and affected villages including Naibasti Naraina Pallanwala, Dhar Channi, Palatan, Gigrail, Datyal, and Gajrail.

According to a statement issued here, the Minister inspected water levels, reviewed the on-ground response of the administration, and interacted with local residents to take stock of their concerns. He directed officials to extend robust and timely support to communities at risk, emphasizing that the protection and well-being of every citizen must remain the top priority.

Expressing deep appreciation for the Indian Army, Minister Sharma lauded their swift rescue operations and unwavering commitment towards safeguarding lives. He also commended the efforts of the district administration, frontline workers, and volunteers for their dedication and timely service during this challenging time.

“The safety and well-being of our people remain our topmost priority. The government, in close coordination with the Indian Army and civil administration, is working tirelessly to provide relief, restore essential services, and support the rehabilitation of affected families. No one will be left behind in this effort,” the Minister affirmed.

To strengthen relief operations, the Minister directed the Food and Civil Supplies department to ensure uninterrupted ration, availability of safe drinking water and fuel supply to all relief centres. He further instructed for comprehensive damage assessments to be conducted on priority so that timely compensation can be extended to affected households. He also called for restoration of road connectivity, electricity, and water supply in affected areas.

LG Sinha visits SMVD hospital Katra, enquires about the health of injured devotees
First batch of 5,485 Amarnath pilgrims reaches Qazigund
‘Pakistan Army faced significant losses in numbers, morale and initiative’: Brigadier Mudit Mahajan, commander Poonch brigade
All Terrain Vehicles deployed in Kishtwar as rescue efforts continue after flash flood
Northern Army Commander reviews Security, Counter-Terror Ops in Doda, Ramban & Kishtwar
Share This Article
Previous Article Sakeena Itoo, Nasir Aslam visit Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sakeena Itoo, Nasir Aslam visit Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir News
South Africa announces squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup
Sports
England don’t have an absorption button in ODIs: Ex-batter Mark Butcher after loss to SA in 1st ODI
Sports
 International League T20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals & Desert Vipers
Sports