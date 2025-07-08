Satish Sharma launches Kashmir Super League 2025

SRINAGAR, JULY 8: Minister for FCS&CA, Youth Services and Sports, IT & Transport, Satish Sharma, today launched Kashmir Super Football League 2025 besides unveiling the tournament trophy and official jerseys.

The launch event, held with great enthusiasm, marks a significant milestone in the sporting calendar of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafiz; Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul; Chief Sports Officer Annisa Nabi; senior officers of Sports Council, Football veterans and legends of J&K, coaches, participating teams and sports enthusiasts were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Sharma extended heartfelt congratulations to the Sports Department, Sports Council and other stakeholders for their tireless efforts in promoting sporting activities and building infrastructure across the Union Territory.

The Minister highlighted the rich legacy of sports in Kashmir, stating, “Kashmir has always been home to unique sporting talent. It is heartening to see initiatives like the Kashmir Super League reviving and celebrating that culture in a structured and professional manner.”

Satish Sharma emphasized that sports is a powerful tool to fight against drug abuse and other social evils. “Youth today are facing numerous challenges and sports offers a healthy and productive alternative that not only builds physical fitness but also strengthens character, discipline and teamwork. It is a frontline defence in our fight against substance abuse,” he remarked.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Omar Abdullah-led Government, the Minister said that the administration is focused on upgrading the sports infrastructure, expanding outreach to rural and border areas and creating sustainable platforms for youth engagement through leagues, tournaments and grassroots programs.

With six teams participating in the Kashmir Super League 2025, the tournament promises to be a celebration of talent, spirit and unity.

“We are committed towards building a sporting ecosystem that nurtures talent, fosters inclusion and creates opportunities for our youth to shine, both nationally and internationally,” the Minister maintained.

Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports highlighted the importance of conducting such types of sports activities that provide a platform to young and aspiring sportspersons. He said that leagues provide requisite exposure to footballers besides polishing their talent.

Secretary Sports Council, while speaking on the occasion, gave an overview of the sports activities being undertaken by the council. She also gave a brief about the Super League.

The event drew wide public attention, with enthusiastic participation from football lovers, athletes and youth clubs, reflecting the growing popularity of football in the region.