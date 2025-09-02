Satish Sharma inspects Tawi River embankments, assesses water level situation

Follow us on

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma today conducted an extensive inspection of the Tawi river embankments to assess the water level situation and review the preparedness of the district administration in dealing with any flood-related eventualities.

He was accompanied by ADC Jammu Anusya Jamwal, senior officers from the Flood Control, Irrigation & PHE, Revenue, and Disaster Management departments.

The Minister, during the visit, took stock of the safety measures put in place to protect habitations located along the river banks and in adjoining low-lying areas. He was briefed by officials about the deployment of machinery, availability of rescue boats, positioning of medical and relief teams as well as arrangements for temporary shelter camps in case of emergencies.

While interacting with the officers on the ground, the Minister directed them to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of the river water level and ensure a swift communication mechanism between field staff and control rooms. He asked for the immediate dissemination of alerts to the public in vulnerable areas so that people can be safely evacuated at the earliest in case of any exigency.

The Minister further stressed upon ensuring adequate stock of ration, drinking water, medicines and other essentials at relief centres. He directed the Civil Supplies department to make advance provisions so that no family faces hardship in the event of displacement.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements already made, Satish Sharma said the government has put in place a robust mechanism for flood preparedness, but constant vigilance and coordinated response are critical in dealing with such natural challenges. He appealed to the general public to remain calm yet cautious and to cooperate fully with the administration by following advisories and safety guidelines.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Minister announced that he will be donating his two months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, reaffirming commitment towards supporting relief and rehabilitation efforts. He said that such contributions, though modest, can go a long way in extending timely help to families affected by natural calamities.

“The safety and welfare of the people is our topmost priority. The government is fully geared up to respond to any situation and all possible assistance will be extended to safeguard lives and property. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our people in this hour of need”, the Minister maintained.

The Minister assured that the administration will remain on high alert until the situation normalizes and reiterated that proactive steps will be taken to mitigate risks and minimize damage.