Satish Sharma inspects FCI Godowns, Fair Price Shops, food establishments, street vendors, hotels in Srinagar

In continuation of government’s intensified campaign to ensure food safety and quality standards across Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, today led a comprehensive inspection drive in various parts of Srinagar. The inspection covered Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, fair price shops, hotels, restaurants and street food vendors.

The Minister was accompanied by Director, FCS&CA, Dr. Owais Ahmad, senior officers from the Food Corporation of India, Food Safety Department and Legal Metrology Department.

Satish Sharma began his visit at the FCI godowns, where he reviewed the storage infrastructure, stock handling procedures and sanitation standards. He stressed that every stage of grain handling—from unloading to storage to distribution—must strictly adhere to prescribed quality control norms. There is absolutely no room for negligence. The safety and quality of these supplies is non-negotiable,” he said.

He directed the officials to conduct regular internal audits, ensure pest control and proper ventilation and maintain accurate stock records to prevent wastage and pilferage.

The Minister then visited multiple fair price shops, where he interacted with shopkeepers and beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS). He checked stock registers, verified availability of ration and inspected the quality of grains and other commodities. He emphasised the need for complete transparency in distribution and warned that any irregularities in quantity, quality, or pricing will invite immediate suspension of licenses and legal action.

Given recent reports and seizures of adulterated and unsafe meat in Kashmir, Satish Sharma carried out surprise inspections of hotels, restaurants and street vendors. These checks focused on meat sourcing, storage conditions, hygiene practices in kitchens and the freshness of raw materials being used.

Concerned by the threat such practices pose to public health, the Minister issued a strong warning.“Those involved in the storage, usage, or trade of adulterated meat are putting lives at risk. This is not a minor violation—it is a criminal act. I want to make it absolutely clear: the government will take strict and immediate punitive action against all offenders, including sealing of premises, cancellation of licenses and prosecution under relevant food safety and public health laws.”

He also condemned the practice by some violators of dumping spoiled meat in abandoned places to evade penalties, calling it an unacceptable and dangerous tactic that will not shield them from legal consequences.

Satish Sharma directed the enforcement squads to maintain heightened vigilance, especially in sensitive areas, and to carry out round-the-clock surprise inspections of high-risk establishments. He instructed that supply chain tracking be used to identify and dismantle entire networks engaged in the adulterated meat trade, from suppliers to retailers.

The Minister urged the citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious or unhygienic food practices to the authorities.“This is a fight we will pursue relentlessly. Protecting public health is our top priority, but it requires community participation. Together, we can ensure that no unsafe or adulterated food reaches our people’s plates,” he said.

Reiterating the Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards food adulteration, Satish Sharma assured that the enforcement campaign will continue in a sustained and intensified manner across all districts of the Union Territory

“We are committed to eradicate unsafe food products from our markets and ensuring that every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir has access to safe, quality food,” the Minister emphasized.