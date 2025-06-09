Satish Sharma inaugurates bus service from Baba Nagri to Rajouri

Minister for FCS&CA, Transport, IT, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, today visited the revered Baba Nagri Shrine Kangan, in Ganderbal district, on the eve of 129th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizamud Din Kiyanvi (RA), where he paid obeisance and interacted with the local devotees and shrine management.

The Minister took stock of the facilities being made available to the pilgrims at the Shrine. He acknowledged the significant spiritual and cultural importance of Baba Nagri in the region.

As a major highlight of his visit, the Minister inaugurated a dedicated JKRTC bus service connecting Baba Nagri, Kangan to Rajouri via TRC Srinagar. The move was aimed at improving accessibility for the devotees from far-flung regions, especially in the Pir Panjal area.

Member of Parliament, Mian Altaf and Local MLA, Mian Mehar Ali besides officers and officials of JKRTC were present on the occasion.

“Baba Nagri holds a special place in the hearts of thousands across Jammu and Kashmir. By launching this bus service, we aim to strengthen inter-regional connectivity, promote religious tourism and ease the travel burden for the devotees,” said the Minister while addressing the gathering.

He emphasised that the Omar Abdullah led government is committed to rapid development of religious and remote areas. He assured continued efforts to improve road connectivity, transport infrastructure and public amenities in the region.

The bus service has been made operational with the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) overseeing the logistics and route planning.

The visit concluded with the Minister holding discussions with the officials and community representatives on further developmental needs in the area.